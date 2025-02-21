16-year-old dies of heart attack in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old Class 10 student collapsed and died of a heart attack just outside her school in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday morning, February 20.

The victim has been identified as Sri Nidhi from Singarayapalli village in Ramareddy mandal. She was living in Kamareddy for her education.

According to reports, the victim experienced chest pain near the school and collapsed. A teacher rushed her to a hospital, where doctors administered CPR and referred her to another facility, but she was declared dead at the second hospital due to a heart attack.

The deceased was sent to her hometown.

Sri Nidhi’s case adds to rising concerns about young students suffering heart attacks. Months ago, 14-year-old Mohit Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh collapsed during a sports practice run and died. Around the same time, eight-year-old Diksha from the same district suffered a fatal heart attack while playing with friends.

Professor M Rabbani from Aligarh Muslim University noted a 22 percent rise in cardiac arrest deaths over the past two years.