16-year-old girl dies of electric shock in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl lost her life due to an electric shock in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Ali Nagar which is located in the Shaheen Nagar area.

The victim who is identified as Fatima Begum has entered her room intending to wash clothes using a washing machine.

However, she was later found dead. The cause of death of the Hyderabad girl was determined to be an electric shock.

Upon receiving information, the Balapur police arrived at the scene. A case has been registered and an investigation has started.

Authorities are now examining the circumstances that led to the electrocution.