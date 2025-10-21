16-year-old Hyderabad girl dies, two injured in road accident

Hyderabad: In yet another road accident in Hyderabad, a 16-year-old girl died and two others were injured on Tuesday, October 21.

The accident took place at RTC cross roads-VST junction.

Hit by truck

The girl is identified as Mehak and the injured persons are her mother and brother.

The accident took place when the girl along with her mother and brother were traveling from Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda towards Ramnagar on a scooter.

Their vehicle was hit by a truck at RTC cross roads-VST junction.

Hyderabad girl dies on spot following road accident

Following the accident, the girl died on the spot whereas the injured persons were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

It is reported that her mother and brother are seriously injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident in Hyderabad that claimed a life and landed two in hospital.