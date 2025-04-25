16-yr-old dies in road accident near Habeebnagar

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died in a road accident near Habeebnagar on Wednesday night, April 23.

The victim has been identified as B Bhagyawanth, a class 9 student, and a resident of Sitarambagh, who was travelling with his friends from Bhoiguda to Asifnagar,

According to reports, Bhagyawanth was riding a bike with three friends as pillion riders when a bike, driven by Pradeep Kumar, came from the wrong direction and collided with their bike near Hameed Café. As Bhagyawanth fell, a private bus ran over him, leading to his death on the spot.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against Pradeep and the bus driver.

Further investigation is ongoing.