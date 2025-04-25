16-yr-old dies in road accident near Habeebnagar

The victim, riding with three friends, died when a bike coming from the wrong direction collided with their bike, causing him to fall under a bus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th April 2025 5:36 pm IST
A representational image denoting accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died in a road accident near Habeebnagar on Wednesday night, April 23.

The victim has been identified as B Bhagyawanth, a class 9 student, and a resident of Sitarambagh, who was travelling with his friends from Bhoiguda to Asifnagar,

According to reports, Bhagyawanth was riding a bike with three friends as pillion riders when a bike, driven by Pradeep Kumar, came from the wrong direction and collided with their bike near Hameed Café. As Bhagyawanth fell, a private bus ran over him, leading to his death on the spot.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Two techies die in accident on Outer Ring Road

A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against Pradeep and the bus driver.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th April 2025 5:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button