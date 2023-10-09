160 Assam students stranded in flood-hit Sikkim evacuated

Flash flood in Sikkim (image/ANI)

Guwahati: At least 160 students from Assam who were stranded in the flood-ravaged Sikkim, were successfully evacuated and have returned to the state, officials said on Monday.

Six buses from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were reportedly used to transport the students back to Guwahati on Sunday night.

According to officials, the majority of the students who were evacuated were studying in the Sikkim Manipal University.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that representatives of the state government travelled to Sikkim to safely evacuate the stranded students.

“Two senior officials of the Assam government had been sent to supervise the evacuation of the students who were trapped in Sikkim. At least 160 students were stranded in Sikkim’s Rongpo and Majitar regions,” Sarma told reporters.

