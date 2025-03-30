1644 dead in Myanmar quake: How safe are Hyderabad’s buildings during tremors?

Hyderabad: As a total of 1644 people died, 3408 were injured and 139 remained missing due to the powerful earthquake in Myanmar, questions rises about the resilience of buildings in Hyderabad during tremors.

In December last year, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake was witnessed in Telangana.

The recent earthquakes serve as a stark reminder of the need for earthquake-resilient infrastructure in the city.

Are high-rise buildings in Hyderabad earthquake-resilient?

Earlier, officials have reassured residents about the earthquake preparedness of high-rise buildings in Hyderabad.

A report by The Hindu quoted Nagi Reddy, the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, stating that Hyderabad’s high-rises are built to withstand seismic activity. He explained that adherence to strict building codes and structural designs aligned with the city’s seismic profile ensures their safety.

He added that builders often go a step further by designing structures that exceed the minimum requirements for the region’s seismic zone. Municipal authorities rigorously inspect and verify these designs to ensure compliance.

Telangana’s seismic profile

India is divided into four seismic zones, ranging from Zone II (low risk) to Zone V (high risk).

Many districts in Telangana including Hyderabad lie in Zone II, indicating low seismic activity. However, eastern parts of the state such as Mulugu fall under Zone III which is associated with moderate earthquake risks.

Compared to high-risk areas like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and the Northeast, Telangana is less prone to frequent or severe earthquakes.

While Hyderabad is not located in a high-risk seismic zone, the recent tremors highlight the importance of staying prepared.

Investing in earthquake-resilient infrastructure for high-rise buildings in Hyderabad is not just a precaution but a necessity.

Earthquake in Myanmar

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock minutes later struck Myanmar’s Mandalay region on Friday. It resulted in massive casualties and damage in multiple countries.

The epicenter was only about 20 km from Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million. In response, the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, the northeastern part of Shan State, the capital Nay Pyi Taw and Bago Region.

Rescue operations are underway. International relief efforts are being swiftly mobilized to address the dire needs of the affected population.