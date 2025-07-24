17 stolen cars recovered by Hyderabad police via Command Control Centre

Hyderabad: As many as 17 stolen vehicles were recovered successfully after theft by the Hyderabad police via the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) here.

The stolen vehicles were recovered from across Hyderabad through real-time surveillance and data analytics said the Hyderabad police.

In a press release, the Hyderabad police said that the the Hotlisted Vehicle Tracking System enabled the recovery of 17 stolen vehicles linked to various FIRs under the limits of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and SR Nagar police stations.

The technologies used by the Hyderabad police via the TGiCCC include Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and live and historical CCTV feeds.

Earlier this year, the Sangareddy police installed traffic signals with ANPR ANPR cameras at two intersections at the Pothireddypally junction and IB guest house. It was inaugurated by health minister Damodara Rajanarasimha.