17-year-old boy attacked with sharp weapon in Hyderabad

Police are investigating the incident and are verifying the circumstances leading to the attack.

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Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Jalpally under the Pahadi Shareef police station limits on the evening of Saturday, September 19.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. when a man identified as Asif allegedly entered the house of the boy, Raheem, and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Raheem sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed for medical treatment. The exact nature of his injuries and his condition were not immediately available.

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Subhan Bakery

Pahadi Shareef police are investigating the incident and are verifying the circumstances leading to the attack. Further details are awaited.

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