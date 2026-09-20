17-year-old boy attacked with sharp weapon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Jalpally under the Pahadi Shareef police station limits on the evening of Saturday, September 19.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. when a man identified as Asif allegedly entered the house of the boy, Raheem, and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

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Raheem sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed for medical treatment. The exact nature of his injuries and his condition were not immediately available.

Pahadi Shareef police are investigating the incident and are verifying the circumstances leading to the attack. Further details are awaited.