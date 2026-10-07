18 Bangladeshis who entered India illegally held in Guwahati

Guwahati: Altogether 18 Bangladeshis without valid travel documents have been apprehended in two operations in Guwahati in two days, Assam Police said on Wednesday, October 7.

Five of them who were proceeding towards western India were held on Tuesday, while 13 others were apprehended on Wednesday as they were headed home.

In the latest operation conducted at a hotel in the city based on specific information, police apprehended 13 Bangladesh nationals, including four women and five children, the police said in a statement.

“They had reached Guwahati on Wednesday morning from Delhi and wanted to go back to Bangladesh. During interrogation, they confessed that they stayed illegally in India for the last 14-15 years near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar and as Srinagar Police had launched a massive crackdown, they fled and reached Guwahati to go back to their country of origin,” it said.

Legal action has been initiated for their expulsion from India.

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In another operation on Tuesday, five illegal migrants, including four women, were apprehended from the Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express from Guwahati railway station.

They were reportedly on their way to the western part of the country in search of employment. One of them had come to India earlier and married a man in Gujarat, police said.

Police said they had entered India without any valid travel documents through the land border in Meghalaya, and had stayed at a hotel in Guwahati.

Four others, including the owner of the hotel, have also been arrested on charges of harbouring and facilitating the journey of the illegal Bangladeshis, police added.