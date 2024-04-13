19 killed in 2 days of Eid festivities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: The first two days of Eid festivities claimed 19 lives in different incidents in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a rescue official said on Saturday.

As many as 326 traffic accidents, 187 fire incidents, 10 drownings and two wall collapse incidents were reported from scenic and tourist spots, including Naran, Kaghan, Swat, and Galyat areas, due to the huge rush during the festivities, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 said.

In all, 1,499 people were provided emergency medical cover and many were moved to hospitals.

At least 15 people celebrating Eid drowned when their boat capsized in the Indus River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, authorities said.

The officials said they rescued 11 people alive and the search for the missing three was underway.