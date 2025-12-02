19-year-old man dies by suicide in Thane after family delays marriage plans

The man, originally from Jharkhand, was in love with a girl from his native place and wished to marry her.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 11:21 am IST
Thane: A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane district, apparently due to mental stress over his family’s insistence on postponing his marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on November 30 in the Dombivli area here, they said.

However, his family had asked him to wait till he reached the legally permissible age of 21 for marriage, which allegedly caused him emotional distress, an official from Manpada police station said.

On November 30, the man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a scarf, he said.

His family later rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe into the incident, the official said.

