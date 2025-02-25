1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards lifer to Sajjan Kumar in murder case

Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2025 2:35 pm IST
1984 riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar charged with 2 murders
A Delhi court has announced charges against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 riots case, in connection with two murders in Delhi's Raj Nagar locality. The court charged him with rioting, murder, and dacoity under sections 147, 149, 148, 302, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436, 440 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the murder of Jaswant Singh and Tarun Deep Singh.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the alleged killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

The complainant, wife of Jaswant, and the prosecution had sought death penalty for Kumar.

The offence of murder carried a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence was life imprisonment.

The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment.

Though Punjabi Bagh Police Station registered the case, a special investigation team took over the investigation much later.

The prosecution alleged a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, wife of Jaswant, killing the men aside from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, the prosecution claimed.

