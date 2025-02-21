Court reserves order on quantum of sentence against Sajjan Kumar

The court has asked the counsel for Kumar to file his written submission within two days.

Sajjan Kumar
Sajjan Kumar [file photo]

New Delhi: A court here on Friday reserved for February 25 the order on the quantum of sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

During the hearing, a complainant, whose husband and son were killed by a mob instigated by Kumar, urged the Delhi court to award death penalty to the former Congress MP.

The complaint made the submission through her lawyer before Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who reserved for February 25 the order on quantum of sentence against Kumar.

“The accused being the leader of the mobs instigated others to commit a genocide and crime against humanity and cold-blooded murders, and he deserve nothing less than capital punishment,” senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the complainant, told the court.

