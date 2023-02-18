1997 Rohtak twin blasts: Accused Tunda acquitted

Chandigarh: The Additional Sessions Judge in Haryana’s Rohtak, Raj Kumar Yadav, on Friday acquitted Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, an accused in the twin blasts case of 1997.

Tunda, who is lodged in Central Jail, Ajmer, appeared via video-conferencing.

Tunda, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was alleged to be a bomb-maker and close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was named in several blast cases in Haryana.

Two bomb blasts had rocked Rohtak on January 22, 1997, injuring several people. One blast took place in the Old Sabzi Mandi area and the other on the Quilla Road within a span of 30 minutes.