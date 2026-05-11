1998 Pokhran nuclear tests reflected India’s scientific excellence: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the National Technology Day — which commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests at Rajasthan’s Pokhran — and said technology has become a key pillar in building a self-reliant India.

Modi said the landmark moment in 1998 reflected India’s scientific excellence and unwavering commitment.

“Greetings on National Technology Day. We recall with pride the hard work and dedication of our scientists, which led to the successful tests in Pokhran in 1998,” he said on social media platform X.

वर्ष 1998 में आज के दिन पोखरण में हुए परमाणु परीक्षण ने दुनिया को भारत के अद्भुत सामर्थ्य से परिचित कराया।



हमारे वैज्ञानिक देश के गौरव और स्वाभिमान के सच्चे शिल्पी हैं।



अग्निर्मूर्धा दिवः ककुत्पतिः पृथिव्या अयम्।



अपां रेतांसि जिन्वति॥ pic.twitter.com/ufKK8gUbtd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2026

The prime minister said technology has become a key pillar in building a self-reliant India and it is accelerating innovation, expanding opportunities and contributing to the nation’s growth across sectors.

“Our continued focus remains on empowering talent, encouraging research and creating solutions that serve both national progress and the aspirations of our people,” he said.

Modi said on this day in 1998, the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran introduced the world to India’s remarkable capability.

“Our scientists are the true architects of the nation’s pride and self-respect,” he said.

India conducted five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs on May 11 and 13 in 1998 at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan desert.

The first three detonations took place simultaneously at 15.45 hours IST on May 11.