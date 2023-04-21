1M Biryani, 4L Haleem orders during Ramzan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A recent report revealed that city dwellers ordered a whopping 1 million Biryanis on Swiggy this Ramzan.

An analysis of orders received by Swiggy, an on-demand convenience delivery platform, from March 23 to April 18 shows that Haleem, the heart of Ramzan celebrations, saw over 4 lakh orders.

The number of orders for Biryani increased by 20 percent when compared with the same time period last year.

The report revealed that the most popular iftar items included Samosas and Bhajiyas along with dishes made from dates. There was a 77 percent increase in orders for Bhajiyas.

Besides Mutton Haleem which was found to be the city’s favourite, nine other variants of Haleem including Chicken, Palamuru Pottel, Persian Special Haleem and Dry Fruit Haleem were in demand.

Festive special desserts like Malpua, Firni and Rabdi saw a 20 percent increase in orders.

Swiggy’s report said that restaurants such as Pista House Haleem, Paradise Biryani, and Mehfil emerged as Hyderabad’s favourites during iftar hours.