1st batch of foreign Haj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after 2-year COVID-19 hiatus

Riyadh: The first batch of Haj pilgrims arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, after a COVID-engineered hiatus of two years, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The arrival of the first batch of pilgrims, following all precautionary measures to receive pilgrims.

The first batch consists of 400 Haj pilgrims coming from Indonesia. The pilgrims were presented with flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival.

فيديو | مشاهد من وصول أولى طلائع الحجاج الإندونيسيين إلى المدينة وسط تطبيق كافة الإجراءات الاحترازية#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/LWCL3qhQR1 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 4, 2022

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Visit Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi told the Al-Ekhbariya channel, “Today, we received the first group of this year’s pilgrims from Indonesia, and the flights will continue from Malaysia and India.”

فيديو | وكيل وزارة الحج والعمرة لشؤون الزيارة محمد البيجاوي: بعد انقطاع عامين بسبب "كورونا".. نسعد في استقبال أولى طلائع حجاج هذا العام#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/JIuJn5fK3b — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 4, 2022

“We are happy to receive the guests of God from outside the kingdom, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” he added, describing Saudi Arabia as “fully prepared” to accommodate them.

فيديو | وكيل وزارة الحج والعمرة لشؤون الزيارة محمد البيجاوي: قلوبنا مفتوحة لجميع الحجاج والجميع يتسابق لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Arubabfo7k — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 4, 2022

The first flight with Haj pilgrims departs from Kerala`s Kochi airport

On Saturday, June 4, the first flight with haj pilgrims to Madinah in Saudi Arabia departed from Kochi airport at 8:30 am. 377 passengers departed in the SV 5747 flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Kerala | The first flight with haj pilgrims to Madinah in Saudi Arabia departed from Kochi airport. 377 passengers departed in the SV 5747 flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines. It was flagged off by V Abdurahiman, Kerala Minister for Wakf and Hajj pilgrimage pic.twitter.com/JbYiODPdmx — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

On April 9, 2022, the ministry announced that one million international and domestic pilgrims will be given permission to perform Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.