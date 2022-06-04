Saudi Arabia: Haj 2022 registration for residents, citizens begins

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Friday announced the start of the registration period for the Haj pilgrimage for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said that the registration of Haj for domestic pilgrims will last for nine days until Saturday, June 11, adding that early registration would not be considered as a privilege for the selection for Haj.

The ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Haj and are fully immunized as per their status on the Tawakkalna application.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has approved only three service packages, and has adopted their name as follows—

Al-Abraj Package for Haj and its price is SAR 14737.83 per pilgrim, before adding the added tax.

Developed Camps Package and its price is SAR 13043.99 per pilgrim, before adding the tax.

Hospitality of the undeveloped camping package and its price is 10,238.57 riyals per Haj pilgrim, before adding the tax.

Details of the Hajj Packages offered to Residents of the Kingdom.



Book via Eatmarna or https://t.co/Hg484Snc1R pic.twitter.com/Ji6GzU9rG9 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 3, 2022

The ministry said that registration can be completed through the Eatmarna application, which allows pilgrims to review all available packages, or at their website.

Chairman of the Coordination Council Dr Saed Al-Juhani told Arab News that 177 domestic companies catering to Haj pilgrims are operating this year, providing a variety of services, including tents and electricity.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Haj rituals.

On April 9, 2022, the ministry announced that one million international and domestic pilgrims will be given permission to perform Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj, and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.

The number of pilgrims at that time was limited to about 10,000 from inside Saudi Arabia only, compared to about 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019 from all parts of the world.

On June 1, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) declared that the penalty for those who have been caught fingerprinting for Haj without acquiring a permit will be deported from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.