Mumbai: Looks like Samay Raina is not planning a slow or silent comeback. After months of controversy, backlash, FIRs and endless debates around India’s Got Latent, the comedian finally announced season 2 of the show and if the latest viral photo is anything to go by, the new season is already aiming for a blockbuster start.

In his recent stand-up special Still Alive, Samay had officially confirmed the return of India’s Got Latent. While fans expected the show to return cautiously after all the chaos earlier this year, the makers seem to have gone all out with the very first episode itself.

And guess who reportedly joined the comeback episode? None other than Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

A photo from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 is now going viral across social media platforms. The image features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari alongside comedians Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, sparking massive excitement among fans online.

In the viral picture, Alia can be seen dressed casually in a grey T-shirt paired with a black cap while holding a microphone during the shoot. Sharvari is seen beside her, and reports suggest the duo shot for the episode as part of the promotions for their upcoming film Alpha.

Their appearance has instantly created huge buzz around the show’s return, with fans already calling it one of the “biggest comeback episodes” on YouTube.

India’s Got Latent controversy

For the unversed, India’s Got Latent had become one of the most-watched comedy shows on YouTube within a very short time. However, the show landed in massive controversy after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an explicit remark during one of the episodes.

The incident triggered severe backlash on social media, following which multiple FIRs and police complaints were reportedly filed across several states against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panelists associated with the episode. The controversy also affected the show’s venue, The Habitat, which was vandalised by a crowd amid protests. Several politicians and public figures had also publicly criticised the show.

Soon after the backlash, both Samay and Ranveer issued public apologies. Samay eventually removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 1 from YouTube.

Earlier this year, the comedian returned with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he opened up about the controversy, the emotional toll it took on him, his mental health struggles and his journey back after the public fallout.

Now, with Season 2 officially underway and stars like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari reportedly kicking off the new chapter, it appears India’s Got Latent is gearing up for a much bigger and louder comeback than expected.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 will stream on Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel.