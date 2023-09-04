2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver International Airport

No travelers or ground staff were injured, and passengers are being switched to different flights, it said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 1:21 pm IST
Representative Image

Vancouver: Two Air Canada planes colloded on the tarmac at the Vancouver International Airport, local media reported.

While being pushed back from the gate on Sunday, an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319’s wingtip made contact with the wing of a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400, which was parked at a nearby gate, Xinhua news agency quoted the CTV report as saying

Also Read
Canada pauses trade pact talks with India, say reports

No travelers or ground staff were injured, and passengers are being switched to different flights, it said.

MS Education Academy

The Q400 is currently still scheduled to take off Sunday despite a three-hour delay, and passengers on the A319 have been rebooked to a different plane.

The Q400 seats about 75 passengers and the Airbus A319 more than 120 passengers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 1:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button