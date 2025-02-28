2 buggies for differently abled introduced at Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has introduced two electric buggies with wheelchair accessibility to assist differently-abled individuals and other visitors within its premises.

The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice T Vinod Kumar, with the buggies being flagged off in the presence of Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, which sponsored the vehicles as part of its CSR initiative.

P Sreedhar Rao, Registrar (Protocol) of the Telangana High Court, highlighted that the buggies will facilitate easier movement for visitors across the court’s premises and encouraged everyone to utilize this service.