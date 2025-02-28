2 buggies for differently abled introduced at Telangana HC

P Sreedhar Rao, Registrar (Protocol) of the Telangana High Court, highlighted that the buggies will facilitate easier movement for visitors across the court's premises.

Two electric buggies for differently abled at Telangana HC.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has introduced two electric buggies with wheelchair accessibility to assist differently-abled individuals and other visitors within its premises.

The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice T Vinod Kumar, with the buggies being flagged off in the presence of Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, which sponsored the vehicles as part of its CSR initiative.

P Sreedhar Rao, Registrar (Protocol) of the Telangana High Court, highlighted that the buggies will facilitate easier movement for visitors across the court’s premises and encouraged everyone to utilize this service.

