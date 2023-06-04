2 cattle smugglers arrested in UP following exchange of fire with police

Etah: Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police on Sunday in which the two accused and a police personnel were injured, officials said.

The encounter took place at around 3.25 am on the Kasganj-Amapur road here after a car was stopped by a police team and the accused tried to flee by firing at the personnel. This prompted the police to retaliate, they said.

In the exchange of fire, two alleged cattle smugglers — Asif and Ansar– and police personnel Lokendra Kumar, posted at Dehat police station, were injured, the officials said.

While Asif and Ansar were arrested, Shamsher and Arman managed to flee. A country-made pistol, cartridges and the car have been seized from the accused who were wanted in a case of cow slaughter on May 2 in Pawas village, police said.