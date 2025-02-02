2 children die after falling into quarry in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar

The incident occurred when their mother was reportedly working in the agricultural field, and the children accidentally fell into the pit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd February 2025 6:57 pm IST
2 children die after falling into quarry in Telangana's Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Two children died after falling into a quarry dug for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project on Sunday, February 2 at the outskirts of Udandapur in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

The victims has been identified as Bhagya Lakshmi, 6 and Mahesh, 4. The incident occurred when their mother was reportedly working in the agricultural field, and the children accidentally fell into the pit.

Villagers allege that the contractor and officials of the Udandapur project have failed to address safety concerns, as the project pits have become a danger to the community. The pits, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project have been described as a “nightmare” for locals, with no measures taken to prevent accidents.

Further investigation is ongoing.

