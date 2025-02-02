2 children die after falling into quarry in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Two children died after falling into a quarry dug for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project on Sunday, February 2 at the outskirts of Udandapur in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

The victims has been identified as Bhagya Lakshmi, 6 and Mahesh, 4. The incident occurred when their mother was reportedly working in the agricultural field, and the children accidentally fell into the pit.

Also Read Telangana: Five Hyderabadi teenagers drown in Siddipet

Villagers allege that the contractor and officials of the Udandapur project have failed to address safety concerns, as the project pits have become a danger to the community. The pits, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project have been described as a “nightmare” for locals, with no measures taken to prevent accidents.

Further investigation is ongoing.