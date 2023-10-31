2 coaches, engine of Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station in UP, no casualty reported

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:05 am IST
Suhaildev Superfast Express derailred near prayagraj station in UP
Suhaildev Superfast Express derailred near prayagraj station in UP- Twiiter

New Delhi: Two coaches and the engine of the Suhaildev Express train, which runs between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghazipur city in Uttar Pradesh, derailed at the Prayagraj railway station at around 9 pm on Tuesday, the North Central Railway said.

“The train started from the station and two wheels of the engine went off the track. Two coaches behind the engine also got derailed. However, no casualty was reported,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway (NCR), said.

Also Read
Andhra Pradesh train collision: 14 deaths, 11 identified; Oppn slams Modi govt

“All operations are normal on the route. The incident occurred at around 9 pm and the train is ready to depart in a while. We will find out the reason for the derailment,” he added.

MS Education Academy

According to sources, the incident occurred at platform number six when the train was given the green signal and had just started off.

“Some wheels of the coaches went off the track. Nobody was injured,” a source said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button