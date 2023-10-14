2 dead, 4 injured in road accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

The accident occured when the vehicle was was trying to overtake the truck, the police said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2023 12:49 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: At least two people were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Rajesh (42) and Uma (35), while the condition of one of the injured persons is said to be critical.

The car, which had a total of seven occupants, was ferrying a sick woman to the hospital .

While overtaking near Kempegowdanadoddi in Ramanagar taluk, the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the truck from behind.

The car was reduced into a mangle as a result of the powerful impact.

The injured have been admitted to the Ramanagar hospital.

Ramanagara traffic police are investigating the case.

