2 detained near Raja Singh’s house sought MLA’s help: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: After two youngsters were caught “loitering” around Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh’s residence, the Mangalhat police issued a warning alongside a clarification over the news.

The security personnel of BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh went into a tizzy after two bike-borne men were found loitering near the house of the legislator on Sunday, September 29. The duo, identified as Mohammed Khaja, 24, and Shaik Ismail, 30, residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad were held for wandering near the house of Raja Singh.

The two had entered the lane where the MLA’s house is located and were returning to the main road. On spotting them, local leaders and the MLA’s gunmen caught both of them. In a post on X, the Hyderabad police stated that Khaja and Ismail went to Singh’s house, with an issue “only he could resolve.”

The city police warned the public against spreading misinformation, clarifying that the men were there to seek help from Raja Singh.