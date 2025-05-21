2 govt officials held for demanding over Rs 1L bribes in separate cases

Hyderabad: Two public officials were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting bribes in two separate cases.

In the first case, the assistant executive engineer of the deputy executive engineer for Mission Bhageeratha, Suryapet, was caught demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from a complainant.

The accused has been identified as Islavath Vinod.

According to reports, the bribe was sought for showing official favour by recording the M-Book and preparing bills amounting to Rs 20,00,000 for works executed at Makthal in Narayanpet district by the complainant. Although Vinod had been transferred and posted to Suryapet, he took possession of the M-Book related to the complainant’s work and kept it with himself while demanding the bribe.

In the second case, the panchayat secretary of Gottumukkula Village, Makloor Mandal, Nizamabad district was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 18,000 from the complainant.

Also Read ACB nabs Telangana police officer, reporter over Rs 1 lakh bribe

The accused has been identified as Katkam Ganaga Mohan.

The bribe was taken to improperly allot a house number and assessment number to an open plot by violating official procedures, facilitating further illegal registration.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

The Telangana ACB urges the public to report any instances of bribe demands by public servants by contacting the Anti-Corruption Bureau on their toll-free number 1064 or through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and their official website. The identity of the complainants and victims will be kept confidential.