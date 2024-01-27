2 held in J&K for remarks on Babri Masjid demolition

Two persons were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, on the day of consecration of the Ram temple, for allegedly making comments on the demolition of Babri Masjid.

According to reports, cases were filed in the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, and Kathua in the Jammu division, and as many as six people were detained.

The Telegraph reported that one of the accused was identified as Zaffar Hussain, who lives in Khanna Chargal village in the Jammu district.

Another accused was identified as a female college student. However, her family refuted that the girl was arrested.

They told The Telegraph that “she too has been booked but not arrested so far. Some other youths, however, have also been picked up for questioning. We have moved court for their bail.” They further said that the girl was akin to Zaffar, and they had posted some comments regarding the demolished mosque.

The family asserted that the duo were disappointed over the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the construction of a temple on the same site.