2 Indian expats take home Rs 22 lakh each in UAE’s Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,36,540) each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Friday, March 24.

The winner of the draw Singaram Sivanadiyan and Rahul Geetha Menon— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Also Read Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat wins Mahzooz jackpot

Singaram Sivanadiyan, resident of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the past 20 years and works as a warehouse manager.

Another winner, Rahul Geetha Menon, resident of Doha, Qatar, for the past seven years and works as a safety supervisor.

After pooling his money with a group of 20 people, he said he wasn’t expecting to win.

Sheniz Rahim from Mozambique also won 100,000 Dirhams in the weekly raffle draw.

In the upcoming live draw in April, one customer will win 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,98,40,200) via Big Ticket. In addition to the grand prize, for the first time this year, nine more winners will have the chance to win guaranteed cash prizes during the next live draw.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and have a chance to be one of the three winners who win 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,48,784) each week.