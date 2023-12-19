2 Indian nationals arrested with 380 kg drugs in Nepal

The drug, kept in 28 cartoons, was hidden under a false bottom in the front side of the truck, police in a statement.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 10:29 pm IST
Tunisia: 106 arrested for illegal immigration over past 48 hrs
Police arrest (Representative image)

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested with 380 kg of drugs in Nepal’s Bharatpur city on Tuesday, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The two, identified as 45-year-old Anil Giri and 30-year-old Rajpal, were arrested by a team of Chitawan district police during a routine security checking of trucks, they said.

Also Read
Sharjah police arrest 551 drug traffickers since Jan 2023

Police recovered 380 kg of hashish from their possession.

MS Education Academy

Anil is the truck driver, while Rajpal is the helper. Both are residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

The drug, kept in 28 cartoons, was hidden under a false bottom in the front side of the truck, police in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 10:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button