Sharjah police arrest 551 drug traffickers since Jan 2023

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Police’s anti-drug forces have arrested a total of 551 drug traffickers and promoters from January to November this year.

The department seized 1,051,000 kg of hashish, heroin, crystal meth, and other psychotropic substances, with a value of 104,117,446 dirham (Rs 2,35,84,74,791).

Sharjah Police’s Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi revealed that anti-drug forces discovered 785 electronic accounts on social media allegedly involved in narcotics promotion and trade, Gulf News reported.

Sharjah police successfully thwarted drug-related criminal plans through qualitative operations like operation ‘Black Bags, Delivery Companies, and Unveiling the Curtain’.

In October this year, the Sharjah’s anti-drug forces have thwarted an international criminal gang comprising 32 Asian and Arab nationals in an operation dubbed ‘Unveiling the Curtain’.

They attempted to smuggle narcotic and psychotropic substances worth 14 million dirham (Rs 31,70,92,075) into the country.

Photo: Sharjah Police

The force is continuously vigilant, utilizing the latest methods and techniques to combat organized crime.

Sharjah Police urges community members to report suspicious drug cases to 8004654 or dea@shjpolice.gov.ae to protect society from drug-related dangers, particularly among young people.