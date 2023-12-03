2 IRGC members killed by Israeli strike in Syria

Israel has escalated its targeting of Syrian territory since Hamas launched an surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Published: 3rd December 2023 7:27 pm IST
From left— Mohammed Ali Ataei Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh (Photo: Twitter)

Two members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli attack on the Sayyida Zeinab neighbourhood in Syria on Saturday, December 2.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations Department announced that Mohammed Ali Ataei Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh were killed while they were on an advisory mission in Syria, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli army launched strikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Israeli air attack comes one day after renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, following a seven-day temporary humanitarian truce.

Israel has escalated its targeting of Syrian territory since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

On November 26, alleged Israeli airstrikes temporarily disrupted the operation of Damascus International Airport.

