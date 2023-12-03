2 IRGC members killed by Israeli strike in Syria

Two members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli attack on the Sayyida Zeinab neighbourhood in Syria on Saturday, December 2.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations Department announced that Mohammed Ali Ataei Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh were killed while they were on an advisory mission in Syria, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The #IRGC's Public Relations Office reported the tragic martyrdom of two of its members, namely, Mohammad Ali Attai Shourcheh and Taha Taqizadeh. They lost their lives during an advisory mission on the front lines of the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/SKw9M8IIrQ — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) December 2, 2023

In the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli army launched strikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Israeli air attack comes one day after renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, following a seven-day temporary humanitarian truce.

Israel has escalated its targeting of Syrian territory since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

On November 26, alleged Israeli airstrikes temporarily disrupted the operation of Damascus International Airport.