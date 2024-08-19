2 JNU students fall ill during hunger strike, refuse treatment on hospitalisation

New Delhi: Two Jawaharlal Nehru University students participating in an ongoing indefinite hunger strike on the campus were admitted to AIIMS on Monday after falling ill but they refused treatment to continue their protest, officials said.

The Health Centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) referred the students to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after their health deteriorated due to the hunger strike.

The strike entered its eighth day on Monday with students protesting against purported unresponsive attitude of the administration over their charter of demands since August 11.

“The two students have signed a document of leave against medical advice (LAMA) and refused to get treatment. We had referred them to AIIMS after accessing their health condition,” said Fouzia Firdous Ozair, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of JNU while speaking to PTI.

When contacted over the matter, JNU Vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit said, “They have taken responsibility, refused treatment and signed the LAMA document. So JNU administration has informed their parents that, as adults, they have refused medical treatment.”

The protesting students of JNU have been demanding an increase in the merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarship to at least Rs 5,000, the opening of Barak Hostel, which has remained non-operational since its inauguration in February, and the revocation of the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual which penalises protests on campus with fines up to Rs 20,000.

Their demands also include reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), and the withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students protesting for water and gender justice issues.