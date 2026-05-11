2 minors among 5 dead in sports bike, car collision in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five people, including two children, died after a sports bike and a car collided at Palakonda village in the Mahabubnagar district bypass road on Sunday night, May 10.

According to reports, two people were riding the bike while a woman and the children were in a car.

The deceased have been identified as Arshiya Begum, 30, Ujeppa, 7, Amar, 2, and biker Yakub Afzal, 25. The identity of another person was yet to be ascertained. Videos shared on social media showed the bike lying in a mangled condition, while the windshield of the car was damaged.

A bystander told the media that the accident occurred at 12:30 AM, “The man riding the bike was killed on the spot along with the three people in the car. The pillion rider fell far from the bike due to the impact of the collision and died while being taken to the hospital.”

In a tragic incident, five people including two children died after a sports bike and a car collided at Palakonda village in Mahabubnagar district bypass road on Sunday, May 10, night.



According to reports, two people were riding the bike while a woman and the children were in a… pic.twitter.com/TSkUdHDsxx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2026

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in the district. The police said preliminary investigation indicates bike racing could have caused the accident.