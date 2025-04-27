2 NRIs held in London for racial abuse at Pakistan High Commission

Two NRIs were arrested by the London police for allegedly making luring gestures during the protests in front of the Pakistan High Commission.

Videos circulating on social media show one of the arrestees making aggressive gestures. He was later chased and arrested by the police. Visibly scared, he is heard repeatedly asking the officials, “But why?”

Two Indian protestors were arrested in London as they made derogatory gestures in front of the Pakistan High Commission on Saturday, April 26.



Videos circulating on social media show one of the men making aggressive gestures towards the Pakistani crowd. The man allegedly pointed…

While it is not clear who initiated the tiff between Indian and Pakistani groups, as tensions arose, a man from the Pakistan High Commission stepped out to face the protesters.

He held a cup of tea along with an Indian Air Force wing commander, Abinandan Varthaman, who was taken into custody by the Pakistan army following the Pulwama episode in 2019.

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing 26 people. In a strong response, India announced a series of diplomatic measures, including the closure of the Attari-Wahag border checkpost, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India and the most significant – the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan responded by blocking its airspace for Indian airlines, closure of Wagah border, suspension of all trade ties with India and most importantly, putting the 1972 Simla Agreement in abeyance.