2 nursing students killed by speeding vehicle in Gadwal

Hyderabad: Two nursing students were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Gadwal on Tuesday evening, April 29.

The victims have been identified as Maheswari and Manisha, students at the Government Nursing College in Gadwal.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5 pm when the students, having completed classes for the day, were waiting at a bus stop to return home. A speeding vehicle veered off course, struck the students, and then crashed into a tree. Both suffered severe head injuries and died instantly.

Also Read Three including infant killed in accident in Telangana’s Medak

Two other individuals were also injured in the mishap and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case of negligent driving causing death and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.