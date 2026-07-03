2 staff members of Bengaluru daycare arrested over child abuse

Bengaluru: Two staff members of the daycare centre inside Bengaluru’s Capgemini campus have been arrested in connection with allegations of locking children in washrooms and placing them inside washing machines.

The arrested caregivers have been identified as Manjula and Vijayalakshmi. According to HAL Police, crucial evidence was discovered against the two accused, with more arrests to follow. The authorities are investigating the roles and responsibilities of Capgemini and the ad agency Little Scholar in the case as well.

New hires lacked basic training

According to preliminary information, Manjula had recruited four other staff members to work at the daycare. The newly hired caretakers lacked basic training, nor were they informed on how to handle children before being assigned responsibilities. Officials are investigating whether the lack of supervision and training was part of the abuse.

A senior-level police officer is supervising the investigation, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the allegations. Statements of staff members and parents were carefully recorded, while officials reviewed closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and examined other evidence to understand the sequence of events.

Capgemini temporarily shuts down daycare

In an official statement, Capgemini said that it was fully cooperating with the investigation to establish facts.

“Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts,” the company said.

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Capgemini added that as a precautionary measure, it has decided to temporarily close the on-campus daycare facility.

Videos show horrific child abuse

A case on the matter was registered at HAL Police Station against the five employees of the Society General Baby Care Centre, operating on the premises of a private firm in Brookefield.

The FIR has been filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, based on a complaint lodged by Tilakesh Kumar (32), a state government employee and resident of KR Puram.

According to the complaint, the alleged abuse came to light after the Child Welfare Committee received videos and photographs purportedly showing children being subjected to physical violence and intimidation inside the daycare centre.

Also Read FIR filed over alleged abuse at Bengaluru daycare centre

Police said the accused, who were entrusted with caring for toddlers, allegedly resorted to inhuman methods whenever children cried or became restless.

Videos show staff members allegedly placing children inside a washing machine to frighten them, forcing them to sit on a western-style toilet, inserting a water pipe into their mouths, and forcefully releasing water into them. The FIR alleged that some children were locked inside bathrooms as punishment and that they were routinely beaten and intimidated.

On Thursday, July 2, police officials conducted a spot mahazar (scene inspection) at the daycare centre while senior officers visited the facility to gather evidence.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh termed the incident “serious” and “heinous” after reviewing the videos. The Commissioner said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior officers has been constituted.