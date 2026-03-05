2 workers dead after scaffolding collapses in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Two workers died and three were injured after a scaffolding collapsed in Al Hasnath Colony of Tolichowki on Thursday, March 5.

The labourers were working at a seven-storey under-construction apartment building at around 4:00 pm when the scaffolding suddenly collapsed, Tolichowki police told Siasat.com.

Two workers died on the spot and their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The three who have been injured are undergoing treatment at Olive Hospital. One of them is in critical condition, police said.

Bricks and bamboo were seen scattered around the accident site as people carried the injured in autos. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also visited the site.

(This is a developing story.)