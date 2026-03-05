2 workers dead after scaffolding collapses in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

The three who have been injured are undergoing treatment at Olive Hospital. One of them is in critical condition, police said.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 5:41 pm IST|   Updated: 5th March 2026 6:18 pm IST
Scaffolding collapse incident in Tolichowki with rescue teams and onlookers at the scene.
Hyderabad: Two workers died and three were injured after a scaffolding collapsed in Al Hasnath Colony of Tolichowki on Thursday, March 5.

The labourers were working at a seven-storey under-construction apartment building at around 4:00 pm when the scaffolding suddenly collapsed, Tolichowki police told Siasat.com.

Two workers died on the spot and their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The three who have been injured are undergoing treatment at Olive Hospital. One of them is in critical condition, police said.

Bricks and bamboo were seen scattered around the accident site as people carried the injured in autos. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also visited the site.

(This is a developing story.)

