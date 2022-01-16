20 booked for organising banned cockfights in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the cockfight after Kataram police raided a cockfighting den in the forest area near Damerakunta village, on Sunday.

The police seized Rs 7,150, six cell phones, six motorcycles, four roosters, and other material and handed them over for further investigation and action.

The accused reportedly belonged to different villages of the Kataram Mandal in the district, according to the press note from the police.

11 booked for rooster fights in Asifabad

At least 11 persons have been booked, on Saturday, in separate incidents for indulging in an illegal cockfighting game in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Seven persons were booked for their alleged involvement in banned cock-fights on the outskirts of Burugugedam village in Chintalamanepalli Mandal. Four roosters and Rs 6,000 cash have been recovered from them.

The accused Made Akshinta Rao, Gundla Gangaram, Nikade Ravi, Nalli Arjaiah, Panem Sanjeev, Boire Madhu, and Soyam Laxman, all belonged to Burugugudem and surrounding villages. They were caught red-handed when the police raided the spot, based on credible information from sources.

In another incident, four persons identified were booked on the charges of prohibited cockfights at Dimda village, on Sunday. Five cocks and Rs 44,000 cash were seized from them and a case was registered against the eleven under Section 9 (II) (Penalty for gaming or setting birds or animals to fight in a public street or place) of the Telangana Gaming Act.