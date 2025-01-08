20 dogs tied, thrown to death from bridge in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Hyderabad: As many as 20 dogs died and 11 were injured after allegedly being thrown from a bridge by unidentified individuals in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Volunteers from an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint, stating that the dogs were dumped from a bridge near Eddumailaram village. The incident was reported on January 4 but surfaced later.

Police are also probing whether the dogs were killed elsewhere and later dumped from the bridge.

A post-mortem was conducted on the 20 dead dogs, and samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to determine if the animals were poisoned, police added.

Also Read Telangana: Masked men shoot dead 20 stray dogs in Mahbubnagar

The police further stated that out of the 31 dogs, 20 were found dead, while 11 injured dogs were handed over to the organisation and shifted to a shelter in Nagole.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.