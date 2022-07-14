20 killed in Russian strikes in Ukrainian city

Published: 14th July 2022 5:45 pm IST
Russia says Ukraine's Mariupol city captured [IANS]

Kiev: At least 20 people, including three children, were killed in Russian strikes in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday.

According to Ukraine’s National Police, 90 people were wounded, half of them seriously, after three rockets hit the centre of Vinnytsia.

“Currently, 20 people are known to have been killed as a result of a rocket attack on the city, including three children. 90 people have sought help from medical institutions,” Deputy Head of the Presidential
Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko posted on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that 25 cars burned out completely in the incident, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

