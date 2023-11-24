20 Palestinians with Qatari residency evacuated from Gaza Strip

This step comes within the framework of Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians .

20 Palestinians with Qatari residency evacuated from Gaza Strip
Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, receives family coming from Gaza Strip to Doha. Photo: MofaQatar/X

Doha: Qatar has evacuated 20 Palestinians who hold Qatari residency from the Gaza Strip through the city of Al Arish by a plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces.

The group was received on Thursday, November 23, by Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This step comes within the framework of Qatar’s humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and evacuate those with Qatari residency, ensuring their safety and support.

Taking to X, Al Khater wrote, “The brothers were spending their vacations in the Gaza Strip when the aggression against the Strip began, and today, thank God, and after several weeks of attempts, they have been reunited with the rest of their family members in Qatar.”

She added, “Work is underway to reunite the remaining stranded families who hold Qatari residency,” before concluding her post by saying: “We pray to God to protect all our people in Gaza and make it comfort and peace for them.”

On Friday morning, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war was implemented, allowing militants in Gaza to release dozens of hostages in exchange for Israeli prisoners.

Since October 7, Israeli aggression against Gaza has resulted in more than 14,854 Palestinian deaths, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, and over 36,000 injuries.

