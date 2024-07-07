20 rockets launched at Northern Israel from Lebanon: IDF

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Sunday morning about 20 Hezbollah terror rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon into the Lower Galilee region in Israel, some of which were successfully intercepted by the IDF’s air defense units.

In addition, reported the IDF, following a rocket warning issued at 5:34 a.m. local time for the Ramot Naftali area – locate near the Lebanese border – the air defence units successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area. There were no casualties and no damage was caused.