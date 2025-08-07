20-year-old dies in police custody in Bihar, family alleges abuse

Faiz Anwar, a 20-year-old, reportedly died under police custody in Siwan district of Bihar on August 2, just two days after his arrest on July 31 for an old theft case. His death has now raised questions as the family members look for accountability from the police.

According to Faiz’s brother, when he went to retrieve the deceased’s belongings, he saw an ambulance parked near the station for two hours with the victim inside, and nobody paid it any attention. Even when he was taken to the hospital, he was left with no assistance for some time. “I kept screaming, but nobody responded. Who is responsible for this?” said his brother.

A resident of Mohiuddinpur, the family claims that Faiz’s body had deep marks on his neck that do not signify hanging. The brother alleges that he was murdered and choked to death, even though the police state that Faiz had fallen sick before he died, for which he was taken to the hospital, where he reportedly took his own life.

The family strongly denies the allegations of the police, stating that his death was calculated and deliberate.

Kaif Hasan, a Supreme Court advocate helping the family, deemed the incident a denial of justice. Faiz received little to no attention in his dire state, and his family was not given the privilege to review his post-mortem even after three days of his demise.

The police have neither talked to the family nor adhered to the basic protocols needed in cases of custodial death.

According to The Observer Post, demonstrators have called for the release of official records, including CCTV footage and police station logs. Many allege that the incident is being deliberately downplayed by the authorities due to Faiz’s minority background.

The case has once again exposed deep-rooted flaws in India’s criminal justice system, where accountability often proves elusive, particularly when the victim belongs to a marginalised community.

As incidents of police brutality continue to rise, campaigners are questioning the silence of the authorities and the lack of transparency. While the victim’s family continues to suffer, there is growing concern that the police may once again escape scrutiny.