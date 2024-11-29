20 years of sneezing traced to dice stuck in Chinese man’s nose

A 23-year-old man in China was stunned to discover a dice lodged in his nose for over 20 years after experiencing chronic sneezing, nasal congestion, and a persistent runny nose.

Known only as Xiaoma, the man initially tried self-treatment with traditional Chinese medicine but when his symptoms worsened he sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed him with allergic rhinitis and discovered a foreign object in his nasal passage.

Nasal endoscopy revealed the object to be a 2-centimetre dice coated in secretions and partially corroded. The dice had been lodged in Xiaoma’s lower nasal passage for decades causing damage to the nasal mucosa.

Also Read Haryana man thrashed for dancing in bra to make reel in crowded market

The doctors were cautious during the procedure, as the dice had adhered to surrounding tissues, posing a risk of falling into his airway and causing suffocation. Fortunately, it was successfully removed through surgery.

Xiaoma recalled that the dice may have entered his nose when he was around three or four years old. While it’s unclear if he will face long-term health issues, the incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Some users expressed shock at how he lived with it for so long while others urged parents to take immediate action if their children show symptoms of foreign objects in their noses.