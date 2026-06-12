2,000 kg fake cotton seeds seized in Hyderabad, three held

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including the managing director of a seed company, have been arrested by the Trimulgherry Police for allegedly selling spurious cotton seeds, police said on Friday, June 12.

A total of 12,800 duplicate seed pouches and 2,000 kg of seeds were also seized from their possession. The value of the seeds is estimated to be around Rs 30 lakh.

Telangana Marketing Manager of Narmada Sagar Agri Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat, Solanke Yashwanth Rao, had lodged a complaint with Trimulgherry Police alleging that Yeruva Balashow Reddy alias Shiva Reddy, Managing Director of New Rythu Sampada Seeds Company, Hyderabad, had illegally printed duplicate cotton seed pouches resembling those of Narmada Sagar Agri Seeds and intended to use them for selling spurious cotton seeds without the required approvals and certifications.

Following this complaint, police intercepted a Maruti Eeco at Bowenpally Vegetable Market Yard and found three persons, including Shiva Reddy, Kaparthi Benjimen and Donga Srinu, transporting the 12,800 duplicate cotton seed pouches.

During interrogation, Shiva Reddy reportedly stated that he was facing financial difficulties in his business; therefore, in order to earn profits, he colluded with his employee Kaparthi Benjimen and designer Donga Srinu to prepare duplicate cotton seed pouches resembling those of Narmada Sagar Agri Seeds and use them for selling spurious cotton seeds.

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The pouches were printed at Truepack Flexibles Private Limited in Bahadurpally, and seeds weighing 2,000 kgs were procured from farmers and stored at Shiva Reddy’s Bandlaguda office.

Based on this, police raided Shiva Reddy’s Bandlaguda office and seized the spurious seeds.

Shiva Reddy has previously been involved in three similar cases. Two of them are pending trail and one is under investigation.

Police have stated that the circulation of fake and unverified cotton seeds poses a serious threat to the farming community as it can lead to poor germination, low productivity, crop failure and heavy financial losses.

Such illegal activities adversely affect farmers‘ livelihoods and also undermine confidence in the agricultural seed distribution system.