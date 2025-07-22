2006 Mumbai blasts: SC to hear Maharashtra govt’s plea against HC verdict

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused.

Mumbai: Shaikh Mohammed Ali Alam Shaikh, centre, one of the persons acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case on Monday, being received by family and friends upon his arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 24 plea of the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned for urgent listing saying that there is an element of urgency.

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was “hard to believe the accused committed the crime”.

More than 180 persons were killed in the seven train blasts.

