2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 10-day interim bail to Meeran Haider

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted 10-day interim bail on humanitarian grounds to Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran Haider in a UAPA case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots here.

The court, however, imposed conditions that Haider would not talk or give an interview to the media, including social media platforms, and that he would not meet the general public.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Haider’s plea for interim bail for four weeks.

The court noted the plea, moved on humanitarian grounds, and said there was no male member to be with his sister, whose premature child had died.

It noted the submission that Haider had been in custody since April 1, 2020, without seeking interim bail.

In its order passed on Saturday, the court said that as per the prosecution’s reply, the facts mentioned by Haider were verified.

Allowing the application, it said, “The applicant is granted interim bail for 10 days subject to furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount.”

Other conditions for the interim relief included not contacting any witnesses, not tampering with evidence, and providing his mobile phone number to the investigating officer.

“During the interim bail period, the accused shall not talk or give any interview to any media, including social media,” the court said. “He shall not meet the general public,” it added.