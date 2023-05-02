2020 Delhi riots: ‘Entire case is a farce’, Shahrukh Pathan tells HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday was informed by Shahrukh Pathan that there is no role attributed to him and that the “entire case is a farce” in a matter related to rioting and causing injuries to police personnel, including one Rohit Shukla, by an armed mob during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was hearing Pathan’s bail plea. Simultaneously, Pathan is facing charges in another case in connection with pointing a pistol at a policeman.

A trial court had rejected Pathan’s bail plea in December 2021.

It is to be noted that the charges have already been framed against Pathan in the matter, and he had moved the high court in January last year seeking bail.

Even though there are four more accused in the case, the petitioner is the only one not named in the FIR or identified by anyone and yet he is behind bars whereas others have been released on bail, Pathan’s counsel Khalid Akhtar told the court.

“The bail application and arguments on the charges were heard together. Bail was rejected on the ground that he [Pathan] is accused in another case, that he could be a flight risk and that there were contradictions in his statements which are the subject matter of trial. There are total five accused persons in the FIR. I am the only person who is neither named nor identified while all others were named and identified. Their addresses were also disclosed by the victim and yet all of them have been granted bail and I am the only one behind bars. This entire case is a farce,” Akhtar submitted on behalf of his client.

Akhtar also apprised the court that the bail application has been pending for 15 months now, and that his client is lodged in jail for three years and one month.

“No role is attributed to me. It is not their case that I shot the victim. Examination of the main victim is complete. That is full of contradiction. There is nothing,” he submitted.

Justice Sharma then directed the special public prosecutor for Delhi Police to file a chart indicating the role of the accused persons, including Pathan, and the evidence attributed against them.

The court then listed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

Earlier in February, Pathan had informed the high court that the conclusion of the trial has been delayed for a long and that for more than a year now, only two witnesses have been examined out of 40.

Akhtar had earlier submitted: “There is a huge delay in the conclusion of the trial. Only two witnesses have been examined so far out of about 40. I have been attacked in jail too.”