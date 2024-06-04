2024 Poll result: Revanth Reddy congratulates Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance has stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh, winning 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:44 pm IST
Revanth Reddy addresses road shows art Amberpet, Uppal and Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday, as part of Congress’ election campaign on Monday.
File picture

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan on their parties’ victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy took to X to greet the two leaders. He wished that both states could maintain good relations and solve their problems to move ahead on the path of development.

Revanth Reddy was in the TDP before joining the Congress in 2017. He was considered close to Chandrababu Naidu.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on their landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. “I wish you both a successful tenure in service of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said on X.

